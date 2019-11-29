Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Williams, Robert Morris visit Cleveland St.

November 29, 2019
 
Robert Morris (2-6) vs. Cleveland State (3-4)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Josh Williams and Robert Morris will face Tre Gomillion and Cleveland State. The senior Williams is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games. Gomillion, a sophomore, is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Robert Morris’ Williams, AJ Bramah and Yannis Mendy have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Williams has connected on 34.2 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Robert Morris is 0-6 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK STATS: Robert Morris has lost its last five road games, scoring 59.4 points, while allowing 73.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris has committed a turnover on just 19.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all NEC teams. The Colonials have turned the ball over only 13.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

