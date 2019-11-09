Listen Live Sports

Williams scores 26 to lead Evansville past Ball State 79-75

November 9, 2019 10:12 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — DeAndre Williams had 26 points as Evansville held on to beat Ball State 79-75 on Saturday night.

Williams hit 11 of 14 shots and had nine rebounds. Sam Cunliffe had 17 points off the bench for Evansville (1-0). K.J. Riley added 14 points and five boards.

Tahjai Teague had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (1-1). Ishmael El-Amin added 15 points and four rebounds. Kyle Mallers had 11 points and four rebounds.

K.J. Walton, the Cardinals’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Evansville faces Kentucky on the road on Tuesday. Ball State matches up against Illinois-Chicago on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

