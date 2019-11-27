Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Williams scores 33 to lift UTEP past East Central 91-71

November 27, 2019 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Bryson Williams had a career-high 33 points as UTEP romped past East Central Oklahoma 91-71 on Wednesday night.

Williams hit 15 of 17 shots and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Nigel Hawkins had 12 points and Daryl Edwards added 11 for UTEP, which earned its fifth consecutive victory to open the season. The Miners are off to their best start since the 2015-16 season when they started 6-0.

Matt Garriga had 16 points for the Tigers, a Division II school. Camron Talley added 15 points. Zac Neely had 12 points.

Advertisement

UTEP takes on New Mexico State on the road on Tuesday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established