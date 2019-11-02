Listen Live Sports

Williams, Southern Illinois run past Indiana State, 23-14

November 2, 2019 6:36 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Javon Williams Jr. ran for two touchdowns and Nico Gauldoni kicked three field goals as Southern Illinois beat Indiana State, 23-17 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference battle Saturday afternoon.

Williams raced 54 yards on the Saluki’s second series to score, but Dominique Dafney capped a five-play, 42-yard drive for the Sycamores to even the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter.

Williams’ second touchdown, a 2-yard run with 3:37 left in the first half put Southern Illinois on top for good. Gauldoni added a 24-yard field goal with :08 left in the half made it 17-7 at intermission. He converted from 36-yards out in the third and added a 27-yarder in the fourth quarter.

D.J. Davis carried 22 times for 160 yards to lead the Salukis (5-4, 3-2), who ran for 265 yards. Williams carried 12 times for 84 yards.

Dafney ran for two touchdowns but Indiana State (3-6, 1-4) was held to just 292 yards of total offense.

