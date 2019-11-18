Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Williams, Thomas carry Troy over Carver College 84-57

November 18, 2019 9:57 pm
 
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams and Davion Thomas scored 14 points apiece as Troy routed Carver College 84-57 on Monday night.

KJ Simon and Darian Adams each added 11 points for the Trojans with Simon grabbing 10 rebounds. Tyrek Williams chipped in 10, a career-high.

Terrence Boykin had 18 points for the Cougars (0-9), a National Christian College Athletic Association member. Rayford Washington added 12 points. Jessy Haynes had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

