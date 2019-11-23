Listen Live Sports

Williamson carries E. Tennessee St. over Delaware St. 98-66

November 23, 2019 4:55 pm
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Daivien Williamson scored 17 points as East Tennessee State romped past Delaware State 98-66 on Saturday.

Bo Hodges added 16 points for the Buccaneers, while Jeromy Rodriguez chipped in 15. Rodriguez also had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Tray Boyd III had 13 points and six steals for East Tennessee State (4-1).

Johquin Wiley had 17 points for the Hornets (0-6), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to six games. Myles Carter added 12 points. John Crosby had six rebounds.

