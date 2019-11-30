Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Williamson lifts E. Tennessee St. over UALR 67-63

November 30, 2019 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Daivien Williamson had 20 points as East Tennessee State narrowly beat Arkansas-Little Rock 67-63 on Saturday.

Williamson shot 5 for 6 from behind the arc.

Isaiah Tisdale had 14 points and six rebounds for East Tennessee State (7-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Markquis Nowell had 20 points and six assists for the Trojans (5-4). Ben Coupet Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds.

Advertisement

East Tennessee State plays The Citadel on the road on Wednesday. Arkansas-Little Rock plays North Texas on the road next Saturday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president