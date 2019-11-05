Listen Live Sports

Wilson carries George Mason past Navy 68-55 in OT

November 5, 2019 10:08 pm
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — AJ Wilson had a career-high 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift George Mason to a 68-55 overtime win over Navy on Tuesday night.

The Patriots made four 3-pointers in overtime and outscored the Midshipmen 16-3 in the extra period.

Xavier Johnson had 15 points in his freshman debut for George Mason. Jamal Hartwell II added 12 points. Javon Greene had 11 points for the home team.

Evan Wieck had 14 points for the Midshipmen. Cam Davis added 14 points. Greg Summers had 13 points and eight rebounds.

George Mason matches up against Longwood at home on Friday. Navy plays East Carolina at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

