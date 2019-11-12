Listen Live Sports

Wilson leads Longwood over Md.-Eastern Shore 85-55

November 12, 2019 9:35 pm
 
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Christian Wilson had 17 points off the bench to lead Longwood to an 85-55 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday night.

Wilson shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers as Longwood went 14 of 22 behind the arc.

Sean Flood had 14 points for Longwood (2-1), Jaylon Wilson added 13 points and JaShaun Smith had 10 point.

Da’Shawn Phillip had 13 points for the Hawks (0-3). Bruce Guy and Walter Prevost added 10 points.

Longwood plays St. Francis (NY) at home on Thursday. Maryland Eastern Shore takes on Morehead State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

