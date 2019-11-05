Listen Live Sports

Wilson scores 12 to lift Longwood over Marymount 73-51

November 5, 2019 10:00 pm
 
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Christian Wilson had 12 points off the bench to carry Longwood to a 73-51 win over Marymount in a season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Jordan Cintron , DeShaun Wade and Jaylon Wilson all finished with 10 points for Longwood. Freshman Leslie Nkereuwem led all rebounders with 11.

Xavier Reaves had 13 points for the Saints, a Division III team. Steve Etienne added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Longwood travels to play George Mason on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

