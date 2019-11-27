Wilson scores 30 to lift S. Dakota St. over Samford 86-77

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 30 points and 10 rebounds as South Dakota State topped Samford 86-77 on Wednesday night.

Wilson made 10 of 12 free throws.

Noah Freidel had 20 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (6-3). Alex Arians added 12 points. Matt Dentlinger had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Brandon Austin had 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-4). Josh Sharkey added 16 points, nine assists and six steals. He also committed eight turnovers. Robert Allen and Jalen Dupree had 13 points apiece. Dupree led with 13 rebounds.

South Dakota State plays Indiana on the road on Saturday. Samford faces Louisiana Tech on the road on Saturday.

