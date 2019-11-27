Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wilson scores 30 to lift S. Dakota St. over Samford 86-77

November 27, 2019 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 30 points and 10 rebounds as South Dakota State topped Samford 86-77 on Wednesday night.

Wilson made 10 of 12 free throws.

Noah Freidel had 20 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (6-3). Alex Arians added 12 points. Matt Dentlinger had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Brandon Austin had 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-4). Josh Sharkey added 16 points, nine assists and six steals. He also committed eight turnovers. Robert Allen and Jalen Dupree had 13 points apiece. Dupree led with 13 rebounds.

Advertisement

South Dakota State plays Indiana on the road on Saturday. Samford faces Louisiana Tech on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established