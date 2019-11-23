Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Winchester, Exilhomme brothers lead CCSU over Duquesne 43-10

November 23, 2019 4:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Winchester threw two touchdown passes, brothers D.J. and Danley Exilhomme accounted for three scores, and Central Connecticut State wrapped up an undefeated league season with a 43-10 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

The Blue Devils (11-1, 7-0 NEC), who clinched their sixth Northeast Conference title last week, won their eighth straight game and their 11 wins extends the school record for victories in a season.

CCSU led 19-10 at halftime then put the game away with two long touchdowns in the third quarter. Winchester hit Tyshaun James on a 73-yard touchdown pass and D.J. Exilhomme returned an interception for an 87-yard score. Danley Exhilhomme’s 25-yard run closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter. He also had a 4-yard run for the game’s first score.

Winchester completed 9 of 20 passes for 188 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception.

Advertisement

For the Dukes (6-5, 4-3), Brett Brumbaugh was 11 of 30 for 111 yards with two interceptions. He threw an 11-yard pass to Kellon Taylor for Duquesne’s lone touchdown late in the second quarter.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Central Connecticut (No. 18 in the FCS coaches poll) will learn its playoff matchup when the pairings are released on Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas