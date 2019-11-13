Winthrop takes on ETSU

Winthrop (2-1) vs. East Tennessee State (2-0)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop and East Tennessee State both look to put winning streaks together . Winthrop is coming off a big 61-59 win on Monday over No. 18 Saint Mary’s. East Tennessee State is coming off a 92-75 win over UT Martin on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: East Tennessee State’s Patrick Good has averaged 17 points and two steals while Bo Hodges has put up 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and two blocks. For the Eagles, Josh Ferguson has averaged 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while Hunter Hale has put up seven points.GIFTED GOOD: Good has connected on 64.3 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 45.6 percent. The Buccaneers have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

