Wisconsin meets NM in Legends Classic

November 26, 2019 6:30 am
 
Wisconsin (4-2) vs. New Mexico (5-2)

Legends Classic , Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and New Mexico will meet in the Legends Classic. New Mexico lost 84-59 to Auburn in its most recent game, while Wisconsin fell 62-52 against Richmond in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: New Mexico’s JaQuan Lyle has averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Carlton Bragg has put up 10.7 points and 9.4 rebounds. For the Badgers, Nate Reuvers has averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while Brad Davison has put up 13.8 points.NATE IS A FORCE: Reuvers has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: New Mexico is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 73.1 percent of its free throws. The Lobos are 0-2 when they shoot below 73.1 percent from the line.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Badgers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Lobos. New Mexico has an assist on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) across its past three outings while Wisconsin has assists on 42 of 73 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic New Mexico offense has averaged 77 possessions per game this season, ranking the Lobos 24th nationally. Wisconsin has not been as uptempo as the Lobos and is averaging only 66.4 possessions per game (ranked 297th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

