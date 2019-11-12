Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Wisconsin squares off against McNeese St.

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
McNeese State (1-2) vs. Wisconsin (1-1)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State and Wisconsin both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned big home victories in their last game. Wisconsin earned a 65-52 win over Eastern Illinois on Friday, while McNeese State won easily 104-33 over Southern-New Orleans on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Nate Reuvers is putting up a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 blocks) to lead the way for the Badgers. Complementing Reuvers is Kobe King, who is maintaining an average of 12 points and five rebounds per game. The Cowboys have been led by Shamarkus Kennedy, who is averaging a double-double with 13 points and 10.3 rebounds.NIFTY NATE: Reuvers has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Southland teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

