Wiseman withdraws lawsuit, Memphis works on eligibility

November 14, 2019 11:53 am
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman James Wiseman has withdrawn his lawsuit against the NCAA and Memphis, and the university has declared him ineligible while officials work to resolve the case.

The university announced Wiseman’s decision Thursday morning.

Memphis says it supports Wiseman’s decision and believes it’s in the best interest of both the freshman and the Tigers’ basketball team to resolve his eligibility status through the NCAA process.

The university says it is immediately applying for Wiseman to be reinstated. Until then, Wiseman will be held out of games but can practice with the No. 13 Tigers (2-1).

Memphis says the NCAA is fully aware of “the unique nature and challenges” in this case and will give a fair decision.

Wiseman played in Memphis’ first three games, two after obtaining a temporary restraining order Nov. 8 allowing him to play.

