Wizards-Lakers, Box

WASHINGTON (103)

Brown Jr. 4-10 1-2 9, Hachimura 7-15 2-2 16, Bryant 2-6 1-2 5, Thomas 4-6 0-0 10, Beal 5-13 6-6 18, Wagner 1-9 5-5 7, Bertans 2-6 0-0 6, Bonga 2-5 0-0 6, Smith 6-14 0-0 13, Chiozza 0-2 0-0 0, McRae 5-10 2-2 13. Totals 38-96 17-19 103.

L.A. LAKERS (125)

James 9-16 1-2 23, Davis 8-15 9-12 26, McGee 5-7 5-6 15, Caldwell-Pope 2-6 0-0 4, Green 4-6 0-0 11, Dudley 0-1 2-2 2, Kuzma 2-7 0-0 4, Howard 3-4 2-2 8, Cook 7-11 0-0 17, Rondo 5-7 0-0 13, Caruso 0-3 2-4 2, Daniels 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-87 21-28 125.

Washington 23 26 30 24—103 L.A. Lakers 37 33 35 20—125

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-37 (Bonga 2-3, Thomas 2-4, Bertans 2-5, Beal 2-7, Smith 1-4, McRae 1-5, Brown Jr. 0-2, Hachimura 0-3, Wagner 0-4), L.A. Lakers 14-32 (James 4-8, Cook 3-4, Rondo 3-4, Green 3-5, Davis 1-2, Kuzma 0-1, Dudley 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Caruso 0-2, Daniels 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 45 (Wagner, Hachimura 8), L.A. Lakers 47 (Davis 13). Assists_Washington 25 (Beal 9), L.A. Lakers 29 (James 11). Total Fouls_Washington 23, L.A. Lakers 20. Technicals_Howard. A_18,997 (18,997).

