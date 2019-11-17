Wizards-Magic, Box

WASHINGTON (121)

Brown Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Hachimura 3-7 0-0 6, Bryant 6-10 1-1 14, Thomas 6-13 1-2 13, Beal 12-26 5-6 34, Miles 6-10 3-3 21, Bertans 5-11 0-0 15, Wagner 5-8 0-0 12, Smith 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 46-97 10-12 121.

ORLANDO (125)

Aminu 2-8 2-2 6, Gordon 5-16 2-2 13, Vucevic 11-14 5-5 30, Fultz 8-10 1-1 19, Fournier 7-13 6-8 25, Iwundu 0-0 2-2 2, Bamba 1-4 0-0 2, Carter-Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Augustin 5-9 0-0 13, Ross 4-11 6-6 15. Totals 43-87 24-26 125.

Washington 22 30 25 44—121 Orlando 29 32 27 37—125

3-Point Goals_Washington 19-41 (Miles 6-7, Beal 5-10, Bertans 5-11, Wagner 2-4, Bryant 1-2, Brown Jr. 0-2, Smith 0-2, Thomas 0-3), Orlando 15-38 (Fournier 5-8, Vucevic 3-4, Augustin 3-5, Fultz 2-3, Gordon 1-5, Ross 1-7, Bamba 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-2, Aminu 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 38 (Bertans 8), Orlando 52 (Vucevic 17). Assists_Washington 31 (Beal 8), Orlando 25 (Fournier 9). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Orlando 15. A_16,344 (18,846).

