Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards-Nuggets, Box

November 26, 2019 11:23 pm
 
< a min read
      
WASHINGTON (104)

Brown Jr. 5-8 2-2 12, Hachimura 3-10 0-0 7, Bryant 4-7 2-2 10, Thomas 1-8 1-2 3, Beal 6-15 0-2 14, Bertans 3-9 5-7 14, Wagner 6-8 1-1 14, Bonga 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Chiozza 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 1-7 3-5 5, McRae 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 40-95 14-21 104.

DENVER (117)

Barton 7-13 1-1 17, Millsap 3-9 2-3 8, Jokic 4-8 0-0 8, Murray 7-12 2-2 16, Harris 4-11 2-2 11, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 3, Grant 7-13 5-7 20, Plumlee 7-8 1-4 15, Morris 4-9 2-2 10, Beasley 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 47-90 17-23 117.

Washington 23 24 22 35—104
Denver 25 39 22 31—117

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-40 (McRae 3-5, Bertans 3-8, Beal 2-10, Hachimura 1-3, Wagner 1-3, Brown Jr. 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Smith 0-2, Thomas 0-3, Miles 0-4), Denver 6-24 (Barton 2-5, Hernangomez 1-2, Beasley 1-3, Grant 1-4, Harris 1-6, Morris 0-1, Millsap 0-1, Murray 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 36 (Bryant 8), Denver 58 (Jokic 20). Assists_Washington 26 (Beal 6), Denver 31 (Barton 8). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Denver 20. Technicals_Harris, Beasley. A_18,673 (19,520).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established