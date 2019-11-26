Wizards-Nuggets, Box

WASHINGTON (104)

Brown Jr. 5-8 2-2 12, Hachimura 3-10 0-0 7, Bryant 4-7 2-2 10, Thomas 1-8 1-2 3, Beal 6-15 0-2 14, Bertans 3-9 5-7 14, Wagner 6-8 1-1 14, Bonga 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Chiozza 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 1-7 3-5 5, McRae 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 40-95 14-21 104.

DENVER (117)

Barton 7-13 1-1 17, Millsap 3-9 2-3 8, Jokic 4-8 0-0 8, Murray 7-12 2-2 16, Harris 4-11 2-2 11, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 3, Grant 7-13 5-7 20, Plumlee 7-8 1-4 15, Morris 4-9 2-2 10, Beasley 3-5 2-2 9. Totals 47-90 17-23 117.

Washington 23 24 22 35—104 Denver 25 39 22 31—117

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-40 (McRae 3-5, Bertans 3-8, Beal 2-10, Hachimura 1-3, Wagner 1-3, Brown Jr. 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Smith 0-2, Thomas 0-3, Miles 0-4), Denver 6-24 (Barton 2-5, Hernangomez 1-2, Beasley 1-3, Grant 1-4, Harris 1-6, Morris 0-1, Millsap 0-1, Murray 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 36 (Bryant 8), Denver 58 (Jokic 20). Assists_Washington 26 (Beal 6), Denver 31 (Barton 8). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Denver 20. Technicals_Harris, Beasley. A_18,673 (19,520).

