Wizards-Pacers, Box

WASHINGTON (106)

Bonga 0-2 0-0 0, Hachimura 0-5 0-0 0, Bryant 6-10 7-7 20, Thomas 3-10 2-2 10, Beal 12-29 5-5 30, Miles 6-11 0-0 15, Brown Jr. 3-9 0-0 7, Bertans 4-8 0-0 11, Wagner 2-6 2-2 8, Smith 1-5 3-3 5, McRae 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-95 19-19 106.

INDIANA (121)

Warren 9-15 1-1 21, Sampson 7-12 0-0 14, Sabonis 4-11 5-6 13, A.Holiday 7-10 1-1 18, Brogdon 3-14 5-5 12, McDermott 6-10 3-3 19, J.Holiday 1-8 0-2 3, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Bitadze 3-6 6-8 13, McConnell 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 44-94 21-26 121.

Washington 26 36 18 26—106 Indiana 26 44 24 27—121

3-Point Goals_Washington 13-40 (Miles 3-6, Bertans 3-6, Wagner 2-4, Thomas 2-4, Bryant 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Beal 1-12, Hachimura 0-1, Smith 0-2), Indiana 12-30 (McDermott 4-6, A.Holiday 3-5, Warren 2-6, Bitadze 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, J.Holiday 1-5, Sampson 0-3). Fouled Out_Sabonis, Wagner. Rebounds_Washington 48 (Bryant 11), Indiana 48 (Sabonis 17). Assists_Washington 24 (Smith 7), Indiana 35 (Brogdon 13). Total Fouls_Washington 26, Indiana 25. Technicals_Washington coach Scott Brooks. A_16,171 (20,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.