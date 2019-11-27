Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards-Suns, Box

November 27, 2019 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
WASHINGTON (140)

Brown Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Hachimura 2-8 2-2 6, Bryant 9-11 3-3 23, Thomas 5-12 0-0 12, Beal 11-18 9-10 35, Bertans 5-9 2-2 16, Wagner 5-7 0-0 11, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 8-11 3-3 21, McRae 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 51-89 19-20 140.

PHOENIX (132)

Oubre Jr. 5-9 0-0 12, Saric 6-13 2-2 17, Kaminsky 0-4 0-0 0, Rubio 6-11 5-6 18, Booker 10-20 5-5 27, C.Johnson 6-10 2-2 17, Bridges 0-2 0-0 0, Diallo 7-8 3-3 17, Okobo 5-9 0-0 13, T.Johnson 3-7 4-6 11. Totals 48-93 21-24 132.

Washington 36 38 34 32—140
Phoenix 34 35 26 37—132

3-Point Goals_Washington 19-35 (Beal 4-6, Bertans 4-8, McRae 3-6, Bryant 2-2, Smith 2-3, Thomas 2-6, Brown Jr. 1-1, Wagner 1-2, Hachimura 0-1), Phoenix 15-38 (Okobo 3-5, C.Johnson 3-7, Saric 3-7, Oubre Jr. 2-3, Booker 2-6, T.Johnson 1-4, Rubio 1-4, Kaminsky 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Bryant 9), Phoenix 40 (Saric 12). Assists_Washington 32 (Smith 7), Phoenix 29 (Okobo, Booker 8). Total Fouls_Washington 20, Phoenix 21. A_14,123 (18,422).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established