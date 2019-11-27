Wizards-Suns, Box

WASHINGTON (140)

Brown Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Hachimura 2-8 2-2 6, Bryant 9-11 3-3 23, Thomas 5-12 0-0 12, Beal 11-18 9-10 35, Bertans 5-9 2-2 16, Wagner 5-7 0-0 11, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 8-11 3-3 21, McRae 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 51-89 19-20 140.

PHOENIX (132)

Oubre Jr. 5-9 0-0 12, Saric 6-13 2-2 17, Kaminsky 0-4 0-0 0, Rubio 6-11 5-6 18, Booker 10-20 5-5 27, C.Johnson 6-10 2-2 17, Bridges 0-2 0-0 0, Diallo 7-8 3-3 17, Okobo 5-9 0-0 13, T.Johnson 3-7 4-6 11. Totals 48-93 21-24 132.

Washington 36 38 34 32—140 Phoenix 34 35 26 37—132

3-Point Goals_Washington 19-35 (Beal 4-6, Bertans 4-8, McRae 3-6, Bryant 2-2, Smith 2-3, Thomas 2-6, Brown Jr. 1-1, Wagner 1-2, Hachimura 0-1), Phoenix 15-38 (Okobo 3-5, C.Johnson 3-7, Saric 3-7, Oubre Jr. 2-3, Booker 2-6, T.Johnson 1-4, Rubio 1-4, Kaminsky 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Bryant 9), Phoenix 40 (Saric 12). Assists_Washington 32 (Smith 7), Phoenix 29 (Okobo, Booker 8). Total Fouls_Washington 20, Phoenix 21. A_14,123 (18,422).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.