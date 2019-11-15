Wizards-Timberwolves, Box

WASHINGTON (137)

Brown Jr. 5-8 1-2 11, Hachimura 4-10 0-0 8, Bryant 5-9 2-2 12, Thomas 4-8 0-0 10, Beal 15-22 13-14 44, Miles 2-4 3-5 8, Bertans 4-10 0-0 8, Wagner 13-15 0-2 30, Bonga 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, McRae 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 54-100 19-25 137.

MINNESOTA (116)

Graham 2-7 0-0 4, Covington 6-9 4-5 20, Towns 13-18 6-8 36, Teague 4-13 5-6 13, Culver 4-10 1-4 11, Layman 2-7 0-0 4, Martin 3-9 0-0 6, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-3 1-2 1, Vonleh 2-2 2-2 6, Dieng 1-1 0-0 3, Okogie 5-10 2-2 12. Totals 42-89 21-29 116.

Washington 39 37 26 35—137 Minnesota 30 43 19 24—116

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-28 (Wagner 4-4, Thomas 2-2, Bonga 1-1, Miles 1-3, McRae 1-3, Beal 1-5, Hachimura 0-2, Bryant 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-2, Bertans 0-4), Minnesota 11-37 (Covington 4-6, Towns 4-6, Culver 2-5, Dieng 1-1, Bell 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Teague 0-3, Layman 0-3, Graham 0-4, Martin 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 51 (Wagner 15), Minnesota 43 (Towns 10). Assists_Washington 38 (Beal 10), Minnesota 26 (Teague 11). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Minnesota 20. Technicals_Washington coach Scott Brooks, Graham, Towns. A_12,716 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.