Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards-Timberwolves, Box

November 15, 2019 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (137)

Brown Jr. 5-8 1-2 11, Hachimura 4-10 0-0 8, Bryant 5-9 2-2 12, Thomas 4-8 0-0 10, Beal 15-22 13-14 44, Miles 2-4 3-5 8, Bertans 4-10 0-0 8, Wagner 13-15 0-2 30, Bonga 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, McRae 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 54-100 19-25 137.

MINNESOTA (116)

Graham 2-7 0-0 4, Covington 6-9 4-5 20, Towns 13-18 6-8 36, Teague 4-13 5-6 13, Culver 4-10 1-4 11, Layman 2-7 0-0 4, Martin 3-9 0-0 6, Bates-Diop 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-3 1-2 1, Vonleh 2-2 2-2 6, Dieng 1-1 0-0 3, Okogie 5-10 2-2 12. Totals 42-89 21-29 116.

Washington 39 37 26 35—137
Minnesota 30 43 19 24—116

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-28 (Wagner 4-4, Thomas 2-2, Bonga 1-1, Miles 1-3, McRae 1-3, Beal 1-5, Hachimura 0-2, Bryant 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-2, Bertans 0-4), Minnesota 11-37 (Covington 4-6, Towns 4-6, Culver 2-5, Dieng 1-1, Bell 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Teague 0-3, Layman 0-3, Graham 0-4, Martin 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 51 (Wagner 15), Minnesota 43 (Towns 10). Assists_Washington 38 (Beal 10), Minnesota 26 (Teague 11). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Minnesota 20. Technicals_Washington coach Scott Brooks, Graham, Towns. A_12,716 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted