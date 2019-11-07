Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WKU plays host to Austin Peay

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Austin Peay (1-0) vs. Western Kentucky (1-0)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Western Kentucky both look to put winning streaks together . Austin Peay won easily 110-67 over Oakland City in its last outing. Western Kentucky is coming off a 76-64 win over Tennessee Tech in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Austin Peay went 6-5 against programs outside its conference, while Western Kentucky went 7-6 in such games.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'