Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wofford plays Butler

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Wofford (2-1) vs. Butler (3-0)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler squares off against Wofford in an early season matchup. Each team last played this past Tuesday. Butler beat Minnesota by eight points, while Wofford fell 80-79 to William & Mary.

SENIOR STUDS: Butler has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Bryce Nze, Sean McDermott, Aaron Thompson and Kamar Baldwin have combined to account for 62 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

STREAK STATS: Butler has scored 74.3 points per game and allowed 52 over a three-game home winning streak.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 52 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted