Wolves beats Aston Villa 2-1 in Premier League

November 10, 2019 11:51 am
 
< a min read
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, ending a month-long wait for a victory in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wolves are unbeaten in seven and just one point behind the top five, sitting in eighth place.

Villa is three points above the relegation zone and missed injured captain Jack Grealish.

The hosts found a breakthrough in the 41st minute. Tyrone Mings brought down Adama Traore on the right and Joao Moutinho squared his free kick to Neves to send in a low drive from 20 yards. It was the midfielder’s first goal since August.

Wolves were rarely in danger but took until the 84th to net again. Traore broke down the right and squared for Jimenez to roll in before Trezeguet claimed Villa’s stoppage time consolation.

