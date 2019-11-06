Albany (NY) 82, Columbia 78
Binghamton 89, Siena 62
Boston College 89, Mass.-Lowell 46
Bryant 45, Brown 44
Buffalo 61, CCSU 56
Colgate 79, NJIT 52
Dartmouth 72, Vermont 55
Drexel 66, Quinnipiac 62
Kent St. 77, Duquesne 75
Lafayette 61, Fairleigh Dickinson 29
Marshall 89, Kentucky Christian 40
Maryland 119, Wagner 56
Md.-Eastern Shore 75, Wesley (DE) 29
Merrimack 79, UMass 64
Navy 70, Stevenson 36
Notre Dame 60, Fordham 55
Penn St. 73, Towson 67
Princeton 80, Rider 47
South Dakota 80, Northeastern 76
St. John’s 68, St. Bonaventure 56
St. Peter’s 89, LIU Brooklyn 74
Stony Brook 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 73
Syracuse 66, Ohio 54
Temple 77, Fairfield 59
UMBC 92, Gettysburg College 50
William & Mary 77, Army 65
Austin Peay 103, Kentucky Wesleyan 70
Campbell 122, St. Andrews 56
Charlotte 74, Gardner-Webb 49
Davidson 66, Georgetown 52
Duke 93, High Point 57
Florida 72, Grambling St. 65
Florida Gulf Coast 100, FIU 54
Florida St. 88, Charleston Southern 36
Georgia Tech 69, Houston 38
Kentucky 67, Mount St. Mary’s 44
LSU 83, New Orleans 49
La Salle 78, Howard 62
Liberty 67, Norfolk St. 48
Louisville 75, W. Kentucky 56
Memphis 57, Alcorn St. 51
Mercer 74, LaGrange 47
Mississippi 72, MVSU 53
Northwestern St. 91, LeTourneau 61
Presbyterian 70, SC State 49
Richmond 70, UNC-Greensboro 62
Rutgers 77, South Alabama 56
SC-Upstate 74, Florida A&M 61
Samford 81, Montevallo 60
South Carolina 103, Alabama St. 43
South Florida 70, Jacksonville 39
Southern Miss. 77, William Carey 47
Stetson 77, Palm Beach Atlantic 46
Tennessee 72, ETSU 68
Tennessee Tech 88, Cumberland University 51
Toledo 74, Georgia St. 48
Troy 101, Fort Valley State 52
Tulane 82, Jackson St. 46
VCU 66, Appalachian St. 38
Vanderbilt 88, Jacksonville St. 66
Virginia 84, Bucknell 60
Virginia Tech 105, St. Francis (Pa.) 41
W. Carolina 64, Virginia-Wise 55
Wake Forest 65, UNC-Wilmington 55
Cincinnati 68, Utah 62
Creighton 67, Nebraska-Omaha 54
Dayton 82, Lipscomb 60
E. Illinois 88, Lindenwood 66
Evansville 77, Brescia 61
Harvard 59, N. Illinois 53
IUPUI 65, Ball St. 48
Illinois 96, Chicago St. 66
Illinois St. 87, Truman State 60
Loyola of Chicago 89, Detroit 60
Marquette 70, Morgan St. 48
Michigan St. 85, E. Michigan 50
Missouri 97, W. Illinois 89
Missouri St. 77, Minnesota 69
Purdue Fort Wayne 73, Purdue University Northwest 50
Quincy 70, SIU-Edwardsville 65
SE Missouri 70, Missouri-St. Louis 56
UMKC 83, Denver 79
Wisconsin 75, North Florida 62
Youngstown St. 87, Canisius 59
Abilene Christian 111, McMurry 43
Baylor 97, New Hampshire 29
Houston Baptist 67, LSU-Shreveport 44
Incarnate Word 70, Schreiner 35
Oklahoma St. 62, Idaho 47
Oral Roberts 114, Central Christian College of Kansas 60
Prairie View 85, Texas A&M-Kingsville 55
Rice 71, Nicholls 47
SMU 81, McNeese St. 60
Stephen F. Austin 67, Tulsa 63
TCU 66, Robert Morris 61
Texas A&M 78, UALR 35
Texas A&M-CC 75, St. Thomas (TX) 55
Texas State 72, Texas Lutheran 31
Arizona 74, North Dakota 42
Arizona St. 87, Air Force 56
Boise St. 88, Lewis-Clark State 34
CS Bakersfield 83, Cal State Dominguez Hills 74
California Baptist 79, Long Beach St. 70
Colorado St. 102, Chadron State 51
Grand Canyon 72, Benedictine at Mesa 53
Idaho St. 93, Arizona Christian 36
Montana 98, Montana State Northern 45
Nevada 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72
New Mexico 80, UC Riverside 70
Portland St. 104, Multnomah 48
San Francisco 90, N. Colorado 83
Santa Clara 109, UC Santa Cruz 51
Southern Cal 69, CS Northridge 53
Stanford 92, E. Washington 27
UC Irvine 79, San Jose St. 77
UC Santa Barbara 59, Utah Valley 51
UCLA 85, Weber St. 45
Washington St. 85, Pepperdine 48
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.