Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 6, 2019 1:01 am
 
Tuesday, Nov. 5
EAST

Albany (NY) 82, Columbia 78

Binghamton 89, Siena 62

Boston College 89, Mass.-Lowell 46

Bryant 45, Brown 44

Buffalo 61, CCSU 56

Colgate 79, NJIT 52

Dartmouth 72, Vermont 55

Drexel 66, Quinnipiac 62

Kent St. 77, Duquesne 75

Lafayette 61, Fairleigh Dickinson 29

Marshall 89, Kentucky Christian 40

Maryland 119, Wagner 56

Md.-Eastern Shore 75, Wesley (DE) 29

Merrimack 79, UMass 64

Navy 70, Stevenson 36

Notre Dame 60, Fordham 55

Penn St. 73, Towson 67

Princeton 80, Rider 47

South Dakota 80, Northeastern 76

St. John’s 68, St. Bonaventure 56

St. Peter’s 89, LIU Brooklyn 74

Stony Brook 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 73

Syracuse 66, Ohio 54

Temple 77, Fairfield 59

UMBC 92, Gettysburg College 50

William & Mary 77, Army 65

SOUTH

Austin Peay 103, Kentucky Wesleyan 70

Campbell 122, St. Andrews 56

Charlotte 74, Gardner-Webb 49

Davidson 66, Georgetown 52

Duke 93, High Point 57

Florida 72, Grambling St. 65

Florida Gulf Coast 100, FIU 54

Florida St. 88, Charleston Southern 36

Georgia Tech 69, Houston 38

Kentucky 67, Mount St. Mary’s 44

LSU 83, New Orleans 49

La Salle 78, Howard 62

Liberty 67, Norfolk St. 48

Louisville 75, W. Kentucky 56

Memphis 57, Alcorn St. 51

Mercer 74, LaGrange 47

Mississippi 72, MVSU 53

Northwestern St. 91, LeTourneau 61

Presbyterian 70, SC State 49

Richmond 70, UNC-Greensboro 62

Rutgers 77, South Alabama 56

SC-Upstate 74, Florida A&M 61

Samford 81, Montevallo 60

South Carolina 103, Alabama St. 43

South Florida 70, Jacksonville 39

Southern Miss. 77, William Carey 47

Stetson 77, Palm Beach Atlantic 46

Tennessee 72, ETSU 68

Tennessee Tech 88, Cumberland University 51

Toledo 74, Georgia St. 48

Troy 101, Fort Valley State 52

Tulane 82, Jackson St. 46

VCU 66, Appalachian St. 38

Vanderbilt 88, Jacksonville St. 66

Virginia 84, Bucknell 60

Virginia Tech 105, St. Francis (Pa.) 41

W. Carolina 64, Virginia-Wise 55

Wake Forest 65, UNC-Wilmington 55

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 68, Utah 62

Creighton 67, Nebraska-Omaha 54

Dayton 82, Lipscomb 60

E. Illinois 88, Lindenwood 66

Evansville 77, Brescia 61

Harvard 59, N. Illinois 53

IUPUI 65, Ball St. 48

Illinois 96, Chicago St. 66

Illinois St. 87, Truman State 60

Loyola of Chicago 89, Detroit 60

Marquette 70, Morgan St. 48

Michigan St. 85, E. Michigan 50

Missouri 97, W. Illinois 89

Missouri St. 77, Minnesota 69

Purdue Fort Wayne 73, Purdue University Northwest 50

Quincy 70, SIU-Edwardsville 65

SE Missouri 70, Missouri-St. Louis 56

UMKC 83, Denver 79

Wisconsin 75, North Florida 62

Youngstown St. 87, Canisius 59

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 111, McMurry 43

Baylor 97, New Hampshire 29

Houston Baptist 67, LSU-Shreveport 44

Incarnate Word 70, Schreiner 35

Oklahoma St. 62, Idaho 47

Oral Roberts 114, Central Christian College of Kansas 60

Prairie View 85, Texas A&M-Kingsville 55

Rice 71, Nicholls 47

SMU 81, McNeese St. 60

Stephen F. Austin 67, Tulsa 63

TCU 66, Robert Morris 61

Texas A&M 78, UALR 35

Texas A&M-CC 75, St. Thomas (TX) 55

Texas State 72, Texas Lutheran 31

FAR WEST

Arizona 74, North Dakota 42

Arizona St. 87, Air Force 56

Boise St. 88, Lewis-Clark State 34

CS Bakersfield 83, Cal State Dominguez Hills 74

California Baptist 79, Long Beach St. 70

Colorado St. 102, Chadron State 51

Grand Canyon 72, Benedictine at Mesa 53

Idaho St. 93, Arizona Christian 36

Montana 98, Montana State Northern 45

Nevada 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72

New Mexico 80, UC Riverside 70

Portland St. 104, Multnomah 48

San Francisco 90, N. Colorado 83

Santa Clara 109, UC Santa Cruz 51

Southern Cal 69, CS Northridge 53

Stanford 92, E. Washington 27

UC Irvine 79, San Jose St. 77

UC Santa Barbara 59, Utah Valley 51

UCLA 85, Weber St. 45

Washington St. 85, Pepperdine 48

