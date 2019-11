By The Associated Press

Wednesday, Nov. 6 SOUTH

James Madison 93, Longwood 53

Middle Tennessee 68, East Carolina 66

UCF 74, Pittsburgh 58

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 89, Cleveland St. 62

Advertisement

Nebraska 68, Alabama A&M 46

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 88, Central Baptist College 63

FAR WEST

Hawaii 61, San Diego St. 58

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.