The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 8, 2019 9:01 pm
 
Friday, Nov. 8
EAST

Cornell 71, Albany (NY) 51

Maine 69, Delaware 56

Marist 89, Boston U. 75

Stony Brook 59, Manhattan 54

Temple 85, Duquesne 72

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 69

ETSU 63, Liberty 62

East Carolina 69, SC-Upstate 48

Louisville 76, Murray St. 40

Morgan St. 113, Notre Dame of Maryland 34

Old Dominion 59, Campbell 44

UAB 77, South Alabama 61

W. Kentucky 75, Mercer 62

MIDWEST

DePaul 98, Miami (Ohio) 79

E. Michigan 95, Olivet 38

Loyola of Chicago 78, Vermont 76

Michigan 76, W. Michigan 55

Michigan St. 110, Detroit 52

Notre Dame 84, Loyola (Md.) 60

W. Illinois 79, Culver-Stockton 76

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 82, New Orleans 52

Baylor 120, Grambling St. 46

Oklahoma St. 74, Lamar 53

Oral Roberts 63, Texas State 57

FAR WEST

Air Force 68, NJIT 48

North Dakota 78, Grand Canyon 76

