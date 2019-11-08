Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 8, 2019 10:01 pm
 
Friday, Nov. 8
EAST

Binghamton 74, Lafayette 64

Cornell 71, Albany (NY) 51

Harvard 56, California 53

Maine 69, Delaware 56

Marist 89, Boston U. 75

Stony Brook 59, Manhattan 54

Temple 85, Duquesne 72

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 69

ETSU 63, Liberty 62

East Carolina 69, SC-Upstate 48

Louisville 76, Murray St. 40

McNeese St. 116, Centenary College of Louisiana 37

Morgan St. 113, Notre Dame of Maryland 34

Northwestern St. 61, Central Baptist College 59

Old Dominion 59, Campbell 44

South Florida 64, Texas 57

Tennessee St. 83, Wilberforce 65

UAB 77, South Alabama 61

Vanderbilt 80, Radford 46

W. Kentucky 75, Mercer 62

Wake Forest 106, Coll. of Charleston 50

MIDWEST

Bradley 74, Oakland 58

DePaul 98, Miami (Ohio) 79

Drake 74, S. Dakota St. 67

E. Michigan 95, Olivet 38

Kansas St. 73, Nebraska-Omaha 48

Loyola of Chicago 78, Vermont 76

Michigan 76, W. Michigan 55

Michigan St. 110, Detroit 52

Missouri St. 79, Texas A&M-CC 51

Notre Dame 84, Loyola (Md.) 60

W. Illinois 79, Culver-Stockton 76

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 82, New Orleans 52

Baylor 120, Grambling St. 46

Oklahoma St. 74, Lamar 53

Oral Roberts 63, Texas State 57

FAR WEST

Air Force 68, NJIT 48

Colorado St. 75, N. Colorado 58

North Dakota 78, Grand Canyon 76

