Saturday, Nov. 9 EAST

Buffalo 81, Niagara 67

Drexel 74, Davidson 63

Howard 72, UMBC 59

Marshall 75, Norfolk St. 69

New Hampshire 68, Bryant 56

Penn 92, Siena 44

Providence 72, UMass 63

Robert Morris 71, La Salle 68

Rutgers 107, Coppin St. 33

Seton Hall 74, Fairfield 44

SOUTH

Alabama St. 76, Mobile 66

E. Kentucky 63, Memphis 60

Florida St. 70, LSU 62

Hampton 84, Chattanooga 55

Jacksonville 94, Thomas (GA) 36

Jacksonville St. 72, Florida A&M 67

Kennesaw St. 60, Samford 55

Mississippi St. 91, Southern Miss. 58

NC A&T 121, Johnson & Wales (NC) 61

Navy 65, Clemson 52

North Florida 110, Warner 46

SC State 81, Charleston Southern 75

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 79, Morehead St. 65

Butler 74, Wagner 58

Dayton 60, Toledo 42

Illinois 78, Holy Cross 75

Kent St. 82, Youngstown St. 73

Rio Grande 75, Minot State 56

South Dakota 66, Green Bay 60

SOUTHWEST

Houston 78, SE Louisiana 65

Rice 66, UALR 40

Stephen F. Austin 67, Alcorn St. 62

Texas-Arlington 84, Chicago St. 53

Tulsa 79, Arkansas St. 77

FAR WEST

California Baptist 64, CS Northridge 56

San Diego St. 80, Towson 72

OTHER

Lehigh 72, Merrimack 68

___

