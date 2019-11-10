Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Princeton 75, George Washington 50
Sacred Heart 71, Hofstra 44
UConn 72, California 61
Indiana 111, Nicholls 47
Ohio 81, American U. 69
