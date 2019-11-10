Sunday, Nov. 10 EAST

Akron 63, St. Bonaventure 54

Boston College 106, St. Francis Brooklyn 69

Colgate 73, Mass.-Lowell 51

Columbia 70, Fordham 51

Advertisement

Duquesne 76, Manhattan 65

Princeton 75, George Washington 50

Rhode Island 68, Hartford 56

Rider 78, Penn St. 70

Sacred Heart 71, Hofstra 44

South Carolina 63, Maryland 54

UConn 72, California 61

West Virginia 56, Presbyterian 40

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 79, High Point 70

Florida 70, Longwood 54

Furman 78, Georgia Southern 63

Georgia Tech 89, Grambling St. 42

Kentucky 67, Middle Tennessee 52

Miami 83, Jackson St. 68

Mississippi 66, Louisiana-Monroe 42

NC State 80, UNC-Wilmington 40

UNC-Greensboro 67, Wake Forest 65

Virginia Tech 77, George Mason 58

MIDWEST

Drake 86, Iowa St. 81

Indiana 111, Nicholls 47

Indiana St. 59, E. Illinois 57

Kansas 91, Ill.-Chicago 50

Marquette 58, Illinois St. 41

Michigan 77, Bradley 57

Minnesota 90, Vermont 58

N. Illinois 74, N. Dakota St. 68

Nebraska 90, Missouri 85

Northwestern 67, Loyola (Md.) 46

Ohio 81, American U. 69

Ohio St. 89, Valparaiso 38

Purdue 68, Milwaukee 55

SE Missouri 83, Evansville 60

Saint Louis 60, Cincinnati 50

Wisconsin 78, Wofford 65

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 82, UAB 75

Sam Houston St. 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 73

TCU 59, Cornell 49

Texas A&M 79, Duke 58

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 83, Army 51

Colorado 80, NJIT 57

Colorado St. 56, Western Colorado University 47

Gonzaga 92, CS Bakersfield 48

Missouri St. 72, Boise St. 69

Pepperdine 63, Cal Poly 53

Tulane 64, Washington 62

Wyoming 69, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 67

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.