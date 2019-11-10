Akron 63, St. Bonaventure 54
Boston College 106, St. Francis Brooklyn 69
Colgate 73, Mass.-Lowell 51
Columbia 70, Fordham 51
Duquesne 76, Manhattan 65
Princeton 75, George Washington 50
Rhode Island 68, Hartford 56
Rider 78, Penn St. 70
Sacred Heart 71, Hofstra 44
South Carolina 63, Maryland 54
UConn 72, California 61
West Virginia 56, Presbyterian 40
Coll. of Charleston 79, High Point 70
Florida 70, Longwood 54
Furman 78, Georgia Southern 63
Georgia Tech 89, Grambling St. 42
Kentucky 67, Middle Tennessee 52
Miami 83, Jackson St. 68
Mississippi 66, Louisiana-Monroe 42
NC State 80, UNC-Wilmington 40
UNC-Greensboro 67, Wake Forest 65
Virginia Tech 77, George Mason 58
Drake 86, Iowa St. 81
Indiana 111, Nicholls 47
Indiana St. 59, E. Illinois 57
Kansas 91, Ill.-Chicago 50
Marquette 58, Illinois St. 41
Michigan 77, Bradley 57
Minnesota 90, Vermont 58
N. Illinois 74, N. Dakota St. 68
Nebraska 90, Missouri 85
Northwestern 67, Loyola (Md.) 46
Ohio 81, American U. 69
Ohio St. 89, Valparaiso 38
Purdue 68, Milwaukee 55
SE Missouri 83, Evansville 60
Saint Louis 60, Cincinnati 50
Wisconsin 78, Wofford 65
Oklahoma 82, UAB 75
Sam Houston St. 77, Louisiana-Lafayette 73
TCU 59, Cornell 49
Texas A&M 79, Duke 58
Arizona St. 83, Army 51
Colorado 80, NJIT 57
Colorado St. 56, Western Colorado University 47
Gonzaga 92, CS Bakersfield 48
Missouri St. 72, Boise St. 69
Pepperdine 63, Cal Poly 53
Tulane 64, Washington 62
Wyoming 69, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 67
