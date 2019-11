By The Associated Press

Monday, Nov. 11 SOUTH

FIU 70, Georgia St. 63

Morgan St. 84, Washington Adventist University 52

MIDWEST

Nebraska-Omaha 92, Peru State 58

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 96, Howard Payne 36

FAR WEST

Montana St. 67, Carroll 33

Oregon 89, Northeastern 47

___

