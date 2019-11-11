Brown 76, Maine 70
Mount St. Mary’s 94, Frostburg State 40
Pittsburgh 81, CCSU 73
Saint Joseph’s 67, Temple 63
Chattanooga 71, Liberty 54
FIU 70, Georgia St. 63
Mississippi St. 82, UT Martin 46
Morgan St. 84, Washington Adventist University 52
North Carolina 80, Navy 40
Southern U. 78, Wiley 55
DePaul 81, Drexel 57
Kansas St. 84, Ill.-Chicago 40
Nebraska-Omaha 92, Peru State 58
Oakland 76, Concordia (MI) 42
Tennessee 74, Notre Dame 63
Lamar 96, Howard Payne 36
North Texas 67, Alcorn St. 31
Oral Roberts 79, Wichita St. 66
UTSA 63, Incarnate Word 56
Montana St. 67, Carroll 33
Oregon 89, Northeastern 47
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.