Monday, Nov. 11 EAST

Brown 76, Maine 70

Mount St. Mary’s 94, Frostburg State 40

Pittsburgh 81, CCSU 73

Saint Joseph’s 67, Temple 63

SOUTH

Chattanooga 71, Liberty 54

FIU 70, Georgia St. 63

Mississippi St. 82, UT Martin 46

Morgan St. 84, Washington Adventist University 52

North Carolina 80, Navy 40

Southern U. 78, Wiley 55

MIDWEST

DePaul 81, Drexel 57

Kansas St. 84, Ill.-Chicago 40

Nebraska-Omaha 92, Peru State 58

Oakland 76, Concordia (MI) 42

Tennessee 74, Notre Dame 63

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 96, Howard Payne 36

North Texas 67, Alcorn St. 31

Oral Roberts 79, Wichita St. 66

UTSA 63, Incarnate Word 56

FAR WEST

Montana St. 67, Carroll 33

Oregon 89, Northeastern 47

