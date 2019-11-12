Tuesday, Nov. 12 EAST

Binghamton 70, Bloomsburg 45

Boston U. 78, New Hampshire 64

Buffalo 71, Canisius 55

Harvard 68, Siena 51

Richmond 51, Georgetown 49

Seton Hall 53, VCU 33

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 82, Coker 57

Jacksonville St. 65, Lipscomb 63

New Orleans 91, Pensacola Christian College 31

Radford 60, SC State 45

SC-Upstate 70, W. Carolina 62

Tennessee Tech 74, Louisiana-Monroe 68

William & Mary 78, East Carolina 68

Winthrop 56, NC Central 46

MIDWEST

Arizona 82, Chicago St. 50

Ball St. 83, Purdue Fort Wayne 52

W. Illinois 91, Illinois at Springfield 52

FAR WEST

Santa Clara 89, San Jose St. 81

