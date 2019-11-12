Binghamton 70, Bloomsburg 45
Boston U. 78, New Hampshire 64
Buffalo 71, Canisius 55
Harvard 68, Siena 51
Richmond 51, Georgetown 49
Seton Hall 53, VCU 33
Coll. of Charleston 82, Coker 57
Jacksonville St. 65, Lipscomb 63
New Orleans 91, Pensacola Christian College 31
Radford 60, SC State 45
SC-Upstate 70, W. Carolina 62
Tennessee Tech 74, Louisiana-Monroe 68
William & Mary 78, East Carolina 68
Winthrop 56, NC Central 46
Arizona 82, Chicago St. 50
Ball St. 83, Purdue Fort Wayne 52
W. Illinois 91, Illinois at Springfield 52
Santa Clara 89, San Jose St. 81
___
