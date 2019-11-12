Binghamton 70, Bloomsburg 45
Boston U. 78, New Hampshire 64
Buffalo 71, Canisius 55
Delaware St. 67, Delaware 64
Harvard 68, Siena 51
Richmond 51, Georgetown 49
Seton Hall 53, VCU 33
Syracuse 65, Md.-Eastern Shore 50
Alabama 67, Clemson 54
Coll. of Charleston 82, Coker 57
Jacksonville St. 65, Lipscomb 63
New Orleans 91, Pensacola Christian College 31
Radford 60, SC State 45
SC-Upstate 70, W. Carolina 62
Saint Louis 67, N. Kentucky 42
South Florida 82, Howard 53
Tennessee Tech 75, Louisiana-Monroe 68
Troy 74, Samford 65
William & Mary 78, East Carolina 68
Winthrop 56, NC Central 46
Arizona 82, Chicago St. 50
Ball St. 83, Purdue Fort Wayne 52
Creighton 61, S. Dakota St. 48
IUPUI 80, S. Illinois 78
Rio Grande 98, Texas Lutheran 46
W. Illinois 91, Illinois at Springfield 51
Cent. Arkansas 104, Hendrix 28
Santa Clara 89, San Jose St. 81
Virginia 72, CS Northridge 47
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.