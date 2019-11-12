Tuesday, Nov. 12 EAST

Binghamton 70, Bloomsburg 45

Boston U. 78, New Hampshire 64

Buffalo 71, Canisius 55

Delaware St. 67, Delaware 64

Harvard 68, Siena 51

Richmond 51, Georgetown 49

Seton Hall 53, VCU 33

Syracuse 65, Md.-Eastern Shore 50

SOUTH

Alabama 67, Clemson 54

Coll. of Charleston 82, Coker 57

Jacksonville St. 65, Lipscomb 63

New Orleans 91, Pensacola Christian College 31

Radford 60, SC State 45

SC-Upstate 70, W. Carolina 62

Saint Louis 67, N. Kentucky 42

South Florida 82, Howard 53

Tennessee Tech 75, Louisiana-Monroe 68

Troy 74, Samford 65

William & Mary 78, East Carolina 68

Winthrop 56, NC Central 46

MIDWEST

Arizona 82, Chicago St. 50

Ball St. 83, Purdue Fort Wayne 52

Creighton 61, S. Dakota St. 48

IUPUI 80, S. Illinois 78

Rio Grande 98, Texas Lutheran 46

W. Illinois 91, Illinois at Springfield 51

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 104, Hendrix 28

FAR WEST

Santa Clara 89, San Jose St. 81

Virginia 72, CS Northridge 47

