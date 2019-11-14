Listen Live Sports

November 14, 2019 8:01 pm
 
Thursday, Nov. 14
SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 79, Edward Waters 46

MIDWEST

Minnesota 77, Milwaukee 61

SOUTHWEST

Miami (Ohio) 65, Prairie View 52

FAR WEST

Alabama A&M 61, San Diego St. 53

UCLA 86, Long Beach St. 51

___

