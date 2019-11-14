Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 14, 2019 9:01 pm
 
Thursday, Nov. 14
EAST

American U. 76, Villanova 54

Brown 83, CCSU 73

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 79, Edward Waters 46

Campbell 61, W. Carolina 40

Louisiana-Lafayette 75, McNeese St. 55

Louisville 76, Cent. Michigan 63

NC State 81, Lamar 40

Norfolk St. 123, Virginia-Lynchburg 48

Purdue 66, Chattanooga 34

MIDWEST

Minnesota 77, Milwaukee 61

W. Illinois 83, Indiana St. 72

SOUTHWEST

Miami (Ohio) 65, Prairie View 52

FAR WEST

Alabama A&M 61, San Diego St. 53

UCLA 86, Long Beach St. 51

___

