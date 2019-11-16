Friday, Nov. 15 EAST

Buffalo 82, Columbia 75

Duquesne 76, Iona 74

La Salle 75, Harvard 69

Princeton 78, Seton Hall 76

SOUTH

Boise St. 83, UAB 81

Charlotte 77, Wake Forest 65

Coll. of Charleston 85, NC Central 78

Florida A&M 103, Trinity Baptist 54

Lipscomb 71, N. Kentucky 69

Miami (Ohio) 76, South Alabama 73

Mississippi St. 124, Murray St. 43

New Orleans 69, Mississippi 64

North Carolina 85, Charleston Southern 54

North Florida 64, FIU 49

South Florida 77, VCU 55

St. Peter’s 82, Coppin St. 57

Stetson 58, Morehead St. 55

Virginia Tech 73, Liberty 69

MIDWEST

Abilene Christian 83, Wright St. 64

Akron 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 53

Michigan 88, Kent St. 53

North Dakota 67, Rhode Island 61

South Dakota 77, Dakota Wesleyan 46

UMKC 87, Portland St. 69

Valparaiso 66, N. Dakota St. 54

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC 64, Prairie View 52

Texas-Arlington 68, North Texas 49

FAR WEST

Davidson 78, UC Irvine 72

Fresno St. 76, Montana 63

Hawaii 52, Pepperdine 51

