Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 16, 2019 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday, Nov. 16
EAST

Cornell 68, NJIT 44

Manhattan 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 61

Rider 64, Xavier 57

Syracuse 75, Albany (NY) 53

Advertisement

Wagner 67, UMBC 60

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

SOUTH

George Mason 75, Detroit 62

Jacksonville 114, Johnson (FL) 35

Longwood 86, Brown 76

Southern Miss. 57, Louisiana-Monroe 42

MIDWEST

Kent St. 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 67

Youngstown St. 79, E. Michigan 77

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

SOUTHWEST

Texas State 83, Texas of the Permian Basin 45

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted