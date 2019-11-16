Cornell 68, NJIT 44
Manhattan 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 61
Rider 64, Xavier 57
Syracuse 75, Albany (NY) 53
Wagner 67, UMBC 60
George Mason 75, Detroit 62
Jacksonville 114, Johnson (FL) 35
Longwood 86, Brown 76
Southern Miss. 57, Louisiana-Monroe 42
Kent St. 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 67
Youngstown St. 79, E. Michigan 77
Texas State 83, Texas of the Permian Basin 45
