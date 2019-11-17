Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 17, 2019 4:01 pm
 
Sunday, Nov. 17
EAST

Boston U. 62, Maine 49

Columbia 61, Robert Morris 59

Dartmouth 52, Fairfield 51

Marist 63, Elon 55

Maryland 99, Delaware 55

Penn 74, Iona 42

Princeton 67, Florida Gulf Coast 53

Providence 76, Boston College 60

Rutgers 74, Harvard 46

UConn 83, Temple 54

West Virginia 74, Radford 37

SOUTH

Florida St. 88, Samford 59

George Washington 64, Memphis 63

Georgia Tech 73, Georgia 40

Kennesaw St. 95, Georgia Southern 69

Miami 74, IUPUI 65

Morehead St. 65, St. Francis (Pa.) 54

South Carolina 92, Appalachian St. 50

MIDWEST

Kansas 79, Mass.-Lowell 44

Ohio 74, Ohio St. 68

Purdue 66, W. Illinois 59

SOUTHWEST

Arizona 83, Texas 58

Arkansas 88, Stony Brook 58

