Boston U. 62, Maine 49
Columbia 61, Robert Morris 59
Dartmouth 52, Fairfield 51
Marist 63, Elon 55
Maryland 99, Delaware 55
Penn 74, Iona 42
Princeton 67, Florida Gulf Coast 53
Providence 76, Boston College 60
Rutgers 74, Harvard 46
UConn 83, Temple 54
West Virginia 74, Radford 37
Florida St. 88, Samford 59
George Washington 64, Memphis 63
Georgia Tech 73, Georgia 40
Kennesaw St. 95, Georgia Southern 69
Miami 74, IUPUI 65
Morehead St. 65, St. Francis (Pa.) 54
South Carolina 92, Appalachian St. 50
Kansas 79, Mass.-Lowell 44
Ohio 74, Ohio St. 68
Purdue 66, W. Illinois 59
Arizona 83, Texas 58
Arkansas 88, Stony Brook 58
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.