The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 18, 2019 9:01 pm
 
Monday, Nov. 18
EAST

American U. 56, High Point 48

Cleveland St. 61, Hofstra 51

Lehigh 70, CCSU 51

SOUTH

Austin Peay 100, MVSU 82

Clemson 76, Alabama St. 43

Florida 60, Presbyterian 46

NC A&T 80, ETSU 71

Nicholls 101, Paul Quinn College 68

North Alabama 88, Tennessee St. 63

UNC-Asheville 64, W. Carolina 47

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 88, Notre Dame College 54

Creighton 70, N. Dakota St. 59

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 98, Florida A&M 60

