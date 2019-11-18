Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 18, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Monday, Nov. 18
EAST

American U. 56, High Point 48

Cleveland St. 61, Hofstra 51

Lehigh 70, CCSU 51

SOUTH

Austin Peay 100, MVSU 82

Clemson 76, Alabama St. 43

Florida 60, Presbyterian 46

Furman 70, Hampton 65

Louisiana-Monroe 63, Northwestern St. 54

Mississippi St. 122, Troy 82

NC A&T 80, ETSU 69

Nicholls 101, Paul Quinn College 68

North Alabama 88, Tennessee St. 63

Texas-Arlington 88, Grambling St. 54

UNC-Asheville 64, W. Carolina 47

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 88, Notre Dame College 54

Creighton 70, N. Dakota St. 59

Kansas St. 109, Oral Roberts 69

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 98, Florida A&M 60

UTSA 79, University of the Southwest 62

FAR WEST

Utah 87, E. Washington 49

