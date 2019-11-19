Marshall 60, Coppin St. 47
Pittsburgh 69, Fairleigh Dickinson 60
UConn 83, Virginia 44
Wagner 61, NJIT 59
Alcorn St. 86, Louisiana College 50
Bethune-Cookman 65, FIU 60
Coll. of Charleston 76, SC State 55
FAU 83, Siena 39
Florida Gulf Coast 89, Johnson & Wales (FL) 56
Jacksonville 87, SC-Upstate 43
Morehead St. 107, Midway 55
Murray St. 67, Lipscomb 57
NC Central 67, Campbell 64
NC State 62, Maine 34
Southern Miss. 59, Mississippi 53
Tennessee 73, Stetson 46
Virginia Tech 86, Md.-Eastern Shore 43
Cincinnati 72, Chattanooga 53
E. Illinois 90, Evansville 44
E. Michigan 69, SE Missouri 64
Indiana St. 61, Ill.-Chicago 40
Iowa St. 79, Texas Southern 59
Loyola of Chicago 98, Chicago St. 53
Marquette 60, Green Bay 47
Michigan St. 76, Oakland 56
Milwaukee 69, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55
UMKC 78, Rockhurst 60
Wright St. 65, CS Bakersfield 60
Abilene Christian 96, Howard Payne 38
Baylor 58, South Florida 46
Incarnate Word 55, Texas A&M International 38
New Mexico 93, UTEP 78
Oklahoma St. 70, Idaho St. 52
N. Colorado 72, Air Force 62
S. Utah 72, UNLV 68
San Diego 81, Biola 28
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.