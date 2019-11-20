Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 20, 2019 12:01 am
 
Tuesday, Nov. 19
EAST

Marshall 60, Coppin St. 47

Pittsburgh 69, Fairleigh Dickinson 60

UConn 83, Virginia 44

Wagner 61, NJIT 59

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 86, Louisiana College 50

Bethune-Cookman 65, FIU 60

Coll. of Charleston 76, SC State 55

FAU 83, Siena 39

Florida Gulf Coast 89, Johnson & Wales (FL) 56

Jacksonville 87, SC-Upstate 43

Morehead St. 107, Midway 55

Murray St. 67, Lipscomb 57

NC Central 67, Campbell 64

NC State 62, Maine 34

Southern Miss. 59, Mississippi 53

Tennessee 73, Stetson 46

Virginia Tech 86, Md.-Eastern Shore 43

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 72, Chattanooga 53

E. Illinois 90, Evansville 44

E. Michigan 69, SE Missouri 64

Indiana St. 61, Ill.-Chicago 40

Iowa St. 79, Texas Southern 59

Loyola of Chicago 98, Chicago St. 53

Marquette 60, Green Bay 47

Michigan St. 76, Oakland 56

Milwaukee 69, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55

UMKC 78, Rockhurst 60

Wright St. 65, CS Bakersfield 60

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 96, Howard Payne 38

Baylor 58, South Florida 46

Incarnate Word 55, Texas A&M International 38

New Mexico 93, UTEP 78

Oklahoma St. 70, Idaho St. 52

FAR WEST

Montana 72, Grand Canyon 67

N. Colorado 72, Air Force 62

S. Utah 72, UNLV 68

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 83, UC Davis 74

San Diego 81, Biola 28

UC Irvine 80, Loyola Marymount 65

___

