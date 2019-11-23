Binghamton 60, Fairleigh Dickinson 48
Cleveland St. 65, St. Bonaventure 62
Columbia 71, Army 62
Duquesne 81, Pittsburgh 62
Lafayette 54, Albany (NY) 47
Yale 78, Northeastern 63
East Carolina 57, Md.-Eastern Shore 42
Kennesaw St. 58, UNC-Wilmington 56
Marist 74, Lipscomb 63
NC A&T 55, Arkansas St. 50
North Florida 80, Rider 70
Stetson 116, Trinity Baptist 40
William & Mary 76, UMBC 48
Akron 81, Detroit 60
Ball St. 74, Butler 70
Bradley 79, Miami (Ohio) 68
Florida St. 86, Ill.-Chicago 42
Green Bay 102, Chicago St. 46
Minnesota 71, Montana St. 60
Notre Dame 76, Michigan 72
Ohio 78, Incarnate Word 41
S. Illinois 85, E. Michigan 54
Wright St. 86, Xavier 74
Oklahoma St. 69, Rice 38
Texas A&M-CC 61, Rio Grande 50
