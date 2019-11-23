Saturday, Nov. 23 EAST

Binghamton 60, Fairleigh Dickinson 48

Cleveland St. 65, St. Bonaventure 62

Columbia 71, Army 62

Duquesne 81, Pittsburgh 62

Lafayette 54, Albany (NY) 47

Yale 78, Northeastern 63

SOUTH

East Carolina 57, Md.-Eastern Shore 42

Kennesaw St. 58, UNC-Wilmington 56

Marist 74, Lipscomb 63

NC A&T 55, Arkansas St. 50

North Florida 80, Rider 70

Stetson 116, Trinity Baptist 40

William & Mary 76, UMBC 48

MIDWEST

Akron 81, Detroit 60

Ball St. 74, Butler 70

Bradley 79, Miami (Ohio) 68

Florida St. 86, Ill.-Chicago 42

Green Bay 102, Chicago St. 46

Minnesota 71, Montana St. 60

Notre Dame 76, Michigan 72

Ohio 78, Incarnate Word 41

S. Illinois 85, E. Michigan 54

Wright St. 86, Xavier 74

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 69, Rice 38

Texas A&M-CC 61, Rio Grande 50

