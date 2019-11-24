Boston College 87, VCU 52
Brown 76, New Hampshire 68
Drexel 58, Richmond 52
Maine 46, Navy 41
Maryland 107, Quinnipiac 53
Princeton 52, Monmouth (NJ) 40
St. Francis Brooklyn 89, Loyola (Md.) 78
Towson 63, American U. 60
Coastal Carolina 66, W. Carolina 43
Fordham 76, Charlotte 51
High Point 78, NC Central 58
James Madison 76, Liberty 53
Louisville 98, Boise St. 82
FAU 80, W. Michigan 79
Kent St. 82, Robert Morris 81
Purdue 68, N. Illinois 63
Purdue Fort Wayne 82, Heidelberg 55
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.