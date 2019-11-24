Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 24, 2019 4:01 pm
 
Sunday, Nov. 24
EAST

Boston College 87, VCU 52

Brown 76, New Hampshire 68

Drexel 58, Richmond 52

Maine 46, Navy 41

Maryland 107, Quinnipiac 53

Princeton 52, Monmouth (NJ) 40

St. Francis Brooklyn 89, Loyola (Md.) 78

Towson 63, American U. 60

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 66, W. Carolina 43

Fordham 76, Charlotte 51

High Point 78, NC Central 58

James Madison 76, Liberty 53

Louisville 98, Boise St. 82

MIDWEST

FAU 80, W. Michigan 79

Kent St. 82, Robert Morris 81

Purdue 68, N. Illinois 63

Purdue Fort Wayne 82, Heidelberg 55

