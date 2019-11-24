Boston College 87, VCU 52
Brown 76, New Hampshire 68
Drexel 58, Richmond 52
George Mason 78, Penn St. 68
George Washington 52, Georgetown 49
Maine 46, Navy 41
Maryland 107, Quinnipiac 53
Oregon 81, Syracuse 64
Princeton 52, Monmouth (NJ) 40
St. Francis Brooklyn 89, Loyola (Md.) 78
Stony Brook 54, Sacred Heart 50
Towson 63, American U. 60
Alabama 66, Tulane 56
Alabama St. 84, Paine 58
Austin Peay 50, Chattanooga 49
Coastal Carolina 66, W. Carolina 43
Duke 99, Troy 85
E. Kentucky 61, Mercer 60
Fordham 76, Charlotte 51
High Point 78, NC Central 58
Jacksonville St. 87, Fort Valley State 65
James Madison 76, Liberty 53
Louisville 98, Boise St. 82
Middle Tennessee 78, Furman 62
SE Louisiana 65, Louisiana-Monroe 52
South Carolina 84, Clemson 48
South Florida 62, St. Francis (Pa.) 23
Tennessee Tech 72, Samford 57
UAB 97, McNeese St. 70
UCF 75, Delaware 49
Virginia 56, Old Dominion 53
Virginia Tech 88, Davidson 68
W. Kentucky 77, UALR 58
Creighton 79, Nebraska 74
Drake 94, W. Illinois 75
Evansville 66, Marshall 62
FAU 80, W. Michigan 79
Illinois 69, Bryant 55
Illinois St. 66, North Dakota 58
Kansas 68, Texas State 48
Kent St. 82, Robert Morris 81
Memphis 83, Toledo 76
Michigan St. 79, Hartford 34
Missouri 68, SIU-Edwardsville 51
N. Iowa 78, Northwest Missouri State 53
Purdue 68, N. Illinois 63
Purdue Fort Wayne 82, Heidelberg 55
Saint Louis 61, Colgate 51
Texas-Arlington 57, Kansas St. 53
UConn 73, Ohio St. 62
Valparaiso 95, Bowling Green 90
Texas 93, Southern U. 39
Utah 91, UTSA 45
Arizona 77, Montana 42
Cal St.-Fullerton 80, Grand Canyon 70
California 84, Arkansas 80
Fresno St. 83, N. Arizona 66
NC State 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 70
Stanford 88, Buffalo 69
Washington St. 71, CS Northridge 61
