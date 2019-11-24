Sunday, Nov. 24 EAST

Boston College 87, VCU 52

Brown 76, New Hampshire 68

Drexel 58, Richmond 52

George Mason 78, Penn St. 68

George Washington 52, Georgetown 49

Howard 73, Hofstra 64

Maine 46, Navy 41

Maryland 107, Quinnipiac 53

Oregon 81, Syracuse 64

Princeton 52, Monmouth (NJ) 40

Providence 63, Mass.-Lowell 38

St. Francis Brooklyn 89, Loyola (Md.) 78

Stony Brook 54, Sacred Heart 50

Towson 63, American U. 60

SOUTH

Alabama 66, Tulane 56

Alabama St. 84, Paine 58

Auburn 66, Saint Joseph’s 62

Austin Peay 50, Chattanooga 49

Coastal Carolina 66, W. Carolina 43

Duke 99, Troy 85

E. Kentucky 61, Mercer 60

Fordham 76, Charlotte 51

High Point 78, NC Central 58

Jacksonville St. 87, Fort Valley State 65

James Madison 76, Liberty 53

LSU 64, Rutgers 58

Louisville 98, Boise St. 82

Middle Tennessee 78, Furman 62

SE Louisiana 65, Louisiana-Monroe 52

South Carolina 84, Clemson 48

South Florida 62, St. Francis (Pa.) 23

Tennessee Tech 72, Samford 57

UAB 97, McNeese St. 70

UCF 75, Delaware 49

Villanova 63, Georgia 58

Virginia 56, Old Dominion 53

Virginia Tech 88, Davidson 68

W. Kentucky 77, UALR 58

MIDWEST

Creighton 79, Nebraska 74

Drake 94, W. Illinois 75

Evansville 66, Marshall 62

FAU 80, W. Michigan 79

Illinois 69, Bryant 55

Illinois St. 66, North Dakota 58

Kansas 68, Texas State 48

Kent St. 82, Robert Morris 81

Memphis 83, Toledo 76

Michigan St. 79, Hartford 34

Missouri 68, SIU-Edwardsville 51

N. Iowa 78, Northwest Missouri State 53

Purdue 68, N. Illinois 63

Purdue Fort Wayne 82, Heidelberg 55

Saint Louis 61, Colgate 51

Texas-Arlington 57, Kansas St. 53

UConn 73, Ohio St. 62

Valparaiso 95, Bowling Green 90

SOUTHWEST

Texas 93, Southern U. 39

Utah 91, UTSA 45

FAR WEST

Arizona 77, Montana 42

Arizona St. 66, Cal Poly 41

Cal St.-Fullerton 80, Grand Canyon 70

California 84, Arkansas 80

Colorado 66, Jacksonville 44

Fresno St. 83, N. Arizona 66

NC State 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 70

Stanford 88, Buffalo 69

Texas Southern 74, Hawaii 57

Washington St. 71, CS Northridge 61

Weber St. 64, UC Riverside 54

