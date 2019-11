By The Associated Press

Monday, Nov. 25 EAST

St. John’s 82, UMass 71

SOUTH

Campbell 63, Kennesaw St. 51

ETSU 67, Appalachian St. 61

N. Kentucky 72, Cent. Arkansas 56

Nicholls 94, Southern University at New Orleans 61

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 75, Loyola Marymount 56

